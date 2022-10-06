Kourtney Kardashian shares the lowest weight and understands what thinness means for her Self-esteem

Kourtney Kardashian has openly talked about her hopes for co-conceiving a child with Travis Barker, including how they are trying to get pregnant. The ECO-journey of the newlyweds was detailed in the first season of The Kardashians (available for streaming on a Hulu subscription), and many fans of the founder of Poosh and followers on social networks noticed the inevitable changes in her body, which, according to her, she loved. . To this end, Kardashian talked about how her weight has decreased and how all this has affected her emotional state.

On the October 6 episode of The Kardashians (opens in new tab), “Life Can Change in the Blink of an Eye,” Kourtney Kardashian starred for the cover of Bustle magazine when she talked about how hormones from her IVF treatment led to her “fat” body. She said she now weighs 20 pounds more than when she was at her lowest weight, and shared:

My weight, I used to walk so much by weight. My God, I used to weigh 95 pounds. And then like 105 became my new normal weight. I’m 115. I used to get stuck on a number.

Looking back at her slim photos, Kourtney Kardashian said she looked “hunched over” and that her smaller size was not a direct reflection of how she felt about eating or keeping a certain number on the scales. Rather, she shared that it was a sign of other things (like drama with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, perhaps?) in her life, which negatively affected her self-esteem. She said:

When I was very thin, it was a time when I was very worried not about food, not about staying at a certain weight, but just about a toxic relationship. I used to always say this, for example, when I am very thin, just know that I am unhappy.

However, the opportunity to feel comfortable with her changing body did not come overnight. Kourtney Kardashian is unhappy that social media users are constantly asking if she is pregnant. She praised her husband for being so supportive and praising her, to the point where she said she had come to accept the changes and loved the way she looked. She told her crew on the set of Bustle:

Every day Travis says: “You’re perfect.” If I make even one complaint, he’s like, “You’re perfect. You’re so good.” He’s like, “You’re so good. You’ve never been better.” And now I’m so passionate about it.

I just like the confidence that the reality TV star has gained in the way she looks, despite the fact that her body has changed from where she used to be comfortable. She continued to celebrate her new curves by posing for a magazine, saying:

My ass is amazing. I’m so in my fatter body. …I also like to be more magnificent. It’s just channeling the queen’s energy and accepting the woman I am.

That’s what we’re here for. The new Mrs. Barker feels so comfortable in her skin that she told her mom that she celebrated being at home without children by washing dishes “with her ass naked.” It’s so nice to see that Kourtney Kardashian has found such joy in her life, no matter what number looks at her from libra.

You can keep following what’s going on with Big Sister Kardashian, her sister Kim Kardashian and the rest of the team in new episodes of the Kardashians every Thursday on Hulu. Check out our TV program for 2022 to find out which other shows will premiere in the near future.