Kourtney Kardashian shares new family photos after celebrating her birthday with Travis Barker and the kids: “My heart is full”

One lucky lady! Kourtney Kardashian told fans about her family life with Travis Barker during her birthday celebration.

“I am grateful for all the blessings that God has given me in my 43rd year of life,” the reality TV star wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, April 20. “🥰 😊 ❤️ 🔥 the heart is full.”

The Kardashian star, who turned 43 on Monday, April 18, spent a special day with her 46-year-old fiance at Disneyland. The couple were joined by Barker’s two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The 23-year-old stepdaughter of Blink-182 drummer, Atiana De La Hoya, whom 47-year-old Moakler shares with former Oscar De La Hoya, was present when the team visited the happiest place on Earth.

The youngest son of the founder of Poosh, 7-year-old Rain, also spent an eventful day in Anaheim, California. Kardashian shares Rain, Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, whom she broke up with in 2015 after dating for nine years.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a few moments from the outing, including two group shots. In the first picture, a mixed family — all of them dressed in various versions of black attire — poses against a wall in a park.

In the second picture, the squad makes funny faces, and the birthday girl throws a peace sign, wearing Minnie Mouse ears decorated with gold dots and a matching gold bow.

“What a great time!” Landon commented on the post, which also included a photo of Rain sipping ice cream and holding a stuffed red panda from the new Pixar movie “Blushes.”

When she went to the amusement park, Kardashian documented more memories, such as a look at her Mickey Mouse beignet and a Disney-themed cake that featured Mickey and Minnie’s ears around the perimeter of a red and black confection.

“It’s so good that you were born, happy birthday,” the rocker I Think I’m OKAY commented on his fiancee’s post.

Kardashian, who got engaged to Barker in October 2021, continued her birthday celebrations by heading south to Laguna Beach, California, on Thursday, April 21.

The TV presenter showed off her room on the beach via her Instagram story, showing that it was filled with neon pink, orange and green flowers.

The bouquets that Barker sent matched the large flowers that Kardashian received on her real birthday at her home in Los Angeles.

On the eve of their 43rd birthday, Kardashian and Barker staged a surprise wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards earlier this month. The union was not legal, as the couple did not receive a marriage license.