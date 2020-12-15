Kourtney Kardashian: Scott Disick makes a statement!

On his Instagram account, Scott Disick shared a photo where he made a really very amazing statement to Kourtney Kardashian!

Since their split, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have had a rather special relationship. The two still have a very strong bond. The young man made a rather surprising statement to his ex.

This Monday, December 14, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Mason and Reign’s birthday. First, the dad said: “Happy birthday Mason. You made my life so much better. Thank you and I love you! “.

Then, Scott Disick also added: “Next! My little angel Reign, you also made my life better, and I thank you and I love you! “. But that’s not all. He left a nice message for Kourtney Kardashian.

This Tuesday, December 15, the young man shared a photo where he displayed himself alongside Penelope and Reign. Captioning his photo, he also said, “Thank you Kourtney for being the best baby maker in town.”

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN VERY CLOSE TO SCOTT DISICK

He also wrote to Kourtney Kardashian, “I couldn’t have asked for a better person in the world to have these amazing children. I love you. And our family more than anything in the world ”.

Scott Disick has garnered more than 1.4 million likes from his fans with his snap. The latter expressed their surprise. It must be said that some find it difficult to understand the relationship between the two.

In an interview with Hollywood Life magazine, a source also confided: “They live next door and Kourtney Kardashian lets him have more and more children (…)”.

She also added about the reality TV contestant and her ex: “They communicate all day every day. And if one of the children wants to go to their father or mother, they can do so ”.

Finally, the relative revealed, “It’s really simple. And they divide their time with their children without any problem ”.



