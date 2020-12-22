Kourtney Kardashian: Scott Disick is moving!

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick has just announced great news! He moves in with his new sweetheart Amelia Hamlin.

Kourtney Kardashian is at its worst. And for good reason, her ex, Scott Disick has just moved in with his new sweetheart Amelia Hamlin. And of course, this news is not at all easy for Kim Kardashian’s sister to digest.

For many years Kourtney Kardashian was in a relationship with Scott Disick. And the least we can say is that the couple seemed to be having a great romance.

And for good reason, they had three children together. Unfortunately, after months of infidelity on the part of the young man, Kourtney Kardashian decides to leave.

For many months, the couple did not get along at all. But a few weeks ago, they seemed to be heading down the path of reconciliation.

The craziest second chance rumors then poured into social media. But a source close to the couple put an end to speculation.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN JALOUSE?

A friend of Kourtney Kardashian said. “If they were to get back together, Kourtney would be very secretive about it. This is a topic often brought up in her family but she denies any romantic feelings between them so there is no way she will formalize it. Scott is up for it to start over but Kourtney is in control and continues to say that they are friends and family but nothing more. ”

And today Scott Disick revealed he is going to settle down with his new girlfriend. And it looks like Kourtney Kardashian is a little jealous.

Indeed, a source close to the couple has once again announced: “The Kardashians are not really talking about Scott and Amelia. It’s not something that comes up often in conversations. Honestly, they just want Scott to be happy. Kourtney is truly protective of children, but she also lets Scott live her life. They still communicate every day and do things as a family. “



