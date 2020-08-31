Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

Scott Disick broke up with Sofia Richie a few months ago. The latter spends a lot of time with Kourtney Kardashian.

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian dated several years ago. Still, the two stars ended their relationship and remained on good terms.

For his part, Scott Disick seemed to have turned the page and was in a relationship with Sofia Richie. However, according to the media TMZ, they would have broken. They had their ups and downs and Scott had to fight his demons.

So Sofia Richie lived through several difficult months and preferred to stay away from Scott. Nonetheless, she doesn’t seem comfortable with their breakup. In fact, according to several media, the star would not sleep since their recent separation.

For his part, Scott Disick seems to be living the situation better and can count on the support of Kourtney Kardashian. They spend a lot of time together and have evenings at a restaurant.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN CROSSES SOFIA RICHIE IN THE EVENING!

Many Kourtney Kardahian fans believe she has re-dated Scott Disick. However, for the moment, they have not made any statement and prefer to enjoy life.

Thus, Friday August 28, the two stars spent the evening together. According to People, Scott and Kourtney have been at the Nobu restaurant in Malibu. The parents of Reign and Mason would have arrived together and would have crossed Sofia Richie.

According to the same media, Sofia Richie would have arrived shortly after Kourtney and Scott Disick in Nobu. The latter was with several friends of hers and seemed in better shape. It seems she can count on the help of her friends to turn the page.

Sofia Richie has suggested several times that she feels bad after breaking up with Scott Disick. So, her friends try to take her mind off her and take her out in a few social evenings.

Finally, Kourtney Kardashian would have been the first to support Scott during his rehab. For his part, Scott would still have feelings for the starlet. However, we will have to wait to find out if they have chosen to give themselves a second chance!



