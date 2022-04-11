Kourtney Kardashian says Trying to conceive a child with Travis Barker was “hard” and emotional

Shares his struggle. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s attempts to conceive their first child together have not been easy.

“This is a great event that we would like to happen, but this journey is a little difficult for any woman who has embarked on it,” the 42—year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” graduate told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 11.

Khloe Kardashian chimed in, calling the experience “emotional” for Kourtney as well.

The Poosh creator is already a mother of three children with her ex Scott Disick — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, while rocker Blink-182, 46, shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer also has a close relationship with his former stepdaughter Atiana, 23.

The Grammy nominee and Kardashian made their relationship public in January 2021, and got engaged in October of the same year.

“It was easy for both of them because they put their heart on a big family and agreed that there was no point in delaying or waiting to get married first.”

The Los Angeles native confirmed the news in the March trailer for The Kardashians, saying, “Travis and I want a baby.” The footage also shows Kardashian and Barker attending a doctor’s appointment together.

Earlier this month, the duo made headlines at their wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards. Later, the bride clarified on Wednesday, April 6, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The appearance of the fact that, despite the absence of a marriage certificate, the couple does not consider themselves “fictitious married”.

A graduate of the University of Arizona explained: “There was no way to get a marriage license at that hour. …I’m like, “Are you guys serious?” We asked five times. “What do we need to do to make this happen?” It was 2 o’clock in the morning, and they were like, “It opens at 8 o’clock.”

On the same day, Kardashian documented the wedding in a slideshow on Instagram. “I found it in the film,” she wrote. “One day in a far, far country (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, the queen and her handsome king ventured into the only open chapel with Elvis and got married (without a license). Practice makes perfect.”