Kourtney Kardashian said that she and Travis Barker tried to get married in Las Vegas

Just got married—unless you ask Jimmy Kimmel. Kourtney Kardashian spoke about her unexpected wedding ceremony in Las Vegas with Travis Barker, insisting that the couple had every intention that the wedding was legal.

“It’s not called a fake marriage,” the 42—year-old founder of Poosh said during a joint interview with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, April 6. “There was no way to get a marriage certificate at that hour.”

While Kimmel, 54, and the sisters were surprised, Kourtney continued, “I thought so. And I’m like, “Are you guys serious?” We asked five times. “What do we need to do to make this happen?” It was 2 o’clock in the morning, and they were like, “It opens at 8 o’clock.”

Kim, 41, added that Kourtney broke the news in a group chat, but she was asleep. “Like, ‘Oh, by the way, guys… I got married last night!’ and I woke up and saw a million messages,” she said.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Chloe was FaceTime, and 66-year-old Chris added that she also knew about the ceremony.

The founder of “Famous Stars and Straps” and the graduate of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” exchanged vows early on Monday morning, April 4, after attending the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Two days later, the couple confirmed the news, although Kardashian explained that the union is not yet legal, since they do not have a marriage license.

“I found it in a film,” the reality TV star wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, April 6, along with a carousel of evening photos. “One day in a far, far country (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, the queen and her handsome king ventured into the only open chapel with Elvis and got married (without a license). Practice makes perfect.”

The Box Car Racer contestant and the Hulu personality got engaged in October 2021, less than a year after Us confirmed they were dating. Their engagement was filmed for the upcoming show The Kardashians, which will premiere on Thursday, April 14.

The Vegas wedding apparently wasn’t filmed for the series, but an insider informed us that the duo plans to hold another ceremony in the future, which their friends and family will be able to attend. Whether this event will be shown in the series remains to be seen.

“It was a complete boost,” a source said of the Sin City wedding. “They’re going to have a big celebration with a lot of their families, but it was a special night just for the two of them.”

Barker was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. The former couple have a son, Landon, 18, and a daughter, Alabama, 16. The musician is also the stepfather of 23-year-old Atiana De La Hoya, whom 47-year-old Moakler shares with an ex-boyfriend. Oscar De La Hoya.

Kardashian, for her part, shares sons Mason, 11, and Rayna, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, from ex Scott Disick, whom she dated from 2006 to 2015.