Kourtney Kardashian reveals the text of Scott Disick’s apology after the drama of Younes Bendjima DM: “It’s disgusting”

An appeal to the past. Kourtney Kardashian called Scott Disick’s drama DM with Younes Bendjima during the premiere of “Kardashian”.

“When I was in Italy with Travis [Barker] on our summer vacation, I woke up to a text from Scott saying, ‘I’m so sorry. I wrote a DM to your ex-boyfriend, whom I can’t stand.” He sent me a screenshot and said he posted it on his [Instagram] story,” recalls 42—year-old Courtney during the episode on Thursday, April 14.

During lunch with Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, Kourtney revealed that Scott, 38, wanted to apologize to her current fiance, 46. “Then I wrote to him:”It’s mean,” she added. “Your actions should match your desire to be a part of it and behave accordingly. I was in Italy, and he’s DMing Younes. Then I thought: “It’s not exactly that atmosphere. Don’t text my ex-boyfriend.”

The Talentless co-founder previously made headlines when 28-year-old Younes leaked messages he allegedly received from Scott about their shared ex-girlfriend’s new relationship.

“Hey, is this chick okay!????? Brouw, what is it. In the center of Italy,” the New York—born model wrote along with a photo of Courtney and Travis packing on a PDA at the time. In the screenshots, Younes responded by writing: “It doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy. PS: I’m not your bro.

The former couple, who have children Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, dated from 2006 to 2015. During the Hulu series, the founder of Poosh talked about her past ups and downs with Flip It Like Disk Alum.

“Scott’s been getting away with bad behavior for so many years and he’s still being invited, and I don’t think that’s going to continue,” she told her sisters. “There’s nothing wrong with me kissing the love of my life. I don’t want it to be perceived negatively. I will continue to live my life and pretend that no one is watching.”

Scott, for his part, admitted that it was not easy to cope with Courtney’s departure.

“It was a huge adjustment to lose Courtney romantically, but now it’s become a huge adjustment when she lost her as a kind of best friend. Now we are really more co-parents. I would say that this is probably one of the most difficult things in my life,” he told the cameras during a confessional interview. “Courtney has every right to despise me for the way I treated her, because it was terrible. As if it won’t last a day today. But it went on for years.”

Scroll down to get more information from the co-parents about where they are now:

Roman Kravis

During the premiere of Kardashian, Kourtney spoke in detail about the major life changes that have occurred since her family stopped filming KUWTK.

“Living without cameras was just a dream. I spend a lot of time with my children and just let life take its course,” she said in a candid interview. “Travis is my boyfriend. Our houses are a block apart, and he’s been one of my closest friends for probably eight years. We used to train together all the time. be yourself. We fell in love, and now he’s my boyfriend.”

How do the Kardashians feel

Not all family members were on the same wavelength when they found out that the Blink-182 drummer and Courtney would be the perfect couple. According to Kris Jenner: “I don’t think anyone expected this relationship because they’ve known each other for so long and were such good friends.”

37-year-old Chloe, for her part, noted that she “definitely foresaw” the upcoming romance. 41-year-old Kim also added: “For years, we’ve been telling Courtney that she and Travis should sleep together.”

Chris, 66, also spoke candidly about her eldest daughter’s heavy PDA with her new man. “They are so happy, they seem so in love and, by the way, they never stop kissing,” the matriarch joked. “I’m not really sure if Courtney has a type, but if there is one, it’s definitely Travis.”

Later in the episode, Khloe told the cameras about how Courtney left after her tumultuous relationship with Scott. “Courtney just had this amazing relationship. It was the first time I saw her happy and I am very happy about this victory for her. She really deserves it,” the founder of Good American shared.

When it all started

Reflecting on the beginning of their relationship, Courtney noted that she was “definitely always attracted” to Travis. “I just think it was the right time in my life. I took a year for myself, but my closest best friends always said: “You need to sleep with Travis,” she recalled. “We were almost playing house because we were doing something together with our kids.”