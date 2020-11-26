Kourtney Kardashian reveals the secret of her radiant skin!

On her website, Kourtney Kardashian shared tips for having a radiant complexion. His fans will surely follow his secret!

Several months ago, Kourtney Kardashian decided to launch her own Poosh site. She reveals her beauty tips, her slimming secrets but also her favorite outfits. Recently, she revealed the secret of her luminous complexion.

Kourtney Kardashian said, “One of my favorite looks is fresh, dewy, glowing skin. Often referred to as “makeup without makeup”. (…) Preparing the skin is the most important part of creating this look ”.

Kourtney Kardashian also revealed, “I start by exfoliating the skin with the Kiko Milano Scrub & Peel wipes. Rub around the nose, forehead, chin, lips. And wherever there is texture or dry patches ”.

The young woman then cleans her face with Bioderma. She also uses “a light mist of Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist”. The beautiful brunette then applies “the Hyaluronic Halo + CBD serum from Poosh”.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN GIVES GOOD ADVICE TO HIS FANS

Kourtney Kardashian also revealed, “Tinted moisturizer is one of my favorite choices. When the look is skin-focused. (…) I put the product in the palm of my hand to warm it up ”.

The reality TV contestant continued, “And apply it to the face using Cozzette’s flat foundation brush. I apply a transparent cover. Evens out the complexion while keeping it transparent ”.

The mom then explained, “Tap with a thin cloth to remove any excess surface oil. Then I use the SURRATT concealer palette. With the SURRATT concealer brush to correct any discoloration ”.

Kylie Jenner’s sister added, “And see the areas that need more coverage. Accurate application is essential. To ensure that the skin continues to look like skin ”.

The rest of his advice to follow on his website!



