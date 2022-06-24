Kourtney Kardashian revealed that she was infected with COVID-19 for the second time

Fans of the Kardashian family wish Kourtney Kardashian a speedy recovery after she announced that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 for the second time. This time, the mother of three was a little more prepared for her symptoms. But needless to say, it wasn’t a walk in the park for Courtney when she was recovering.

Courtney is happily married after slipping off to the Italian Riviera for her wedding to Travis Barker. Courtney has been very busy lately as she has been trying to balance her work and family life. She even teamed up with Gwyneth Paltrow to collaborate between their Poosh and Goop brands. The goal was to bring health to her consumers, but it seems Courtney wasn’t feeling very well as she got sick with the coronavirus again.

Fans found out through Poosh that Courtney is fighting for her health again after she was diagnosed with COVID-19. The 43-year-old woman admitted that she had contracted the virus again, but had already fully recovered. In an effort to help others who feel bad, Courtney decided to post some useful techniques on her blog. One piece of advice she gave readers was about dealing with her fever, writing: “I like to starve fever, as my grandmother always taught me.” Courtney also advised fans to contact their family doctor for any medical advice.

Courtney also encouraged her followers to drink lots of tea and water. The newly-made bride also shared that peppermint oil on the forehead can help reduce nasal congestion and headache. While some fans of the Kardashian family believed that Kourtney Milo gave some advice, others believed that she used the moment to advertise some of her products, noting that although she was sick, she was still trying to earn. Courtney’s facial steamer costs $85, her favorite thermometer is $55, and this herbal tea is $25. It’s safe to say that Courtney has a choice of luxury medical care, while some of her followers may be really struggling to feel better and can’t afford these products.

The Kardashian star seemed to have fully recovered and returned to her favorite business. She recently attended her niece North’s birthday party. It makes sense that Courtney felt depressed and contracted COVID-19 again, especially since she had just had three weddings, which caused her to travel between Las Vegas and Italy. Hopefully, now Courtney will be able to stay healthy and not get infected with the virus for the third time.