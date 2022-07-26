Kourtney Kardashian Puts Travis’ Health Ahead of Baby Plans

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have suspended their plans for a child due to the recent threat to the health of the Kardashian star. The first season of the new Hulu show showed Courtney and Travis’ path to conceiving a child together. The happy newlyweds are both parents of three children from previous relationships, but they would like to replenish their mixed family with the child they welcomed together. But, given age and health problems, the path to conception has become more difficult.

Courtney and Travis’ honeymoon was cut short due to Travis’ health emergency at the end of last month. The drummer of Blink-182 was hospitalized with pancreatitis, which could lead to death. Courtney stayed by his side throughout the stressful experience while Travis’ children asked fans to pray. This is not what the happy couple planned soon after the wedding. Courtney and Travis talked about their doctor visits and hoped to expand their blended family on the show. When they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Portofino, Italy, fans expected the next big event to be a pregnancy announcement.

But as Travis recovers from a bout of pancreatitis, Courtney focuses on her husband, not on the baby’s plans. “Conversations about having a baby together are still ongoing, but Travis’ health is a top priority right now,” a source told ET. While the couple are “slowly overcoming” recent concerns about Travis’ health, this experience was still serious enough to make them switch. Travis is feeling much better, insiders say, and the couple is still in the bliss of newlyweds. Courtney and Travis recently shared photos of their romantic weekend in Montecito, California, where the rock star proposed last October.

The slide of Courtney’s photo showed highlights of their view of the beach, beautiful rose petals that were arranged to spell out their initials, and a “Newlyweds” sign that was located next to two champagne glasses. “One weekend,” Courtney captioned the post. Travis shared two “eternal” selfies on the beach with his wife. The couple looked like they were relaxing and enjoying each other’s company. Many were concerned about Travis’ condition during his hospitalization and sympathized with Courtney for the fact that part of her wedding vows “in sickness and in health” was checked so soon after the wedding.

The newlyweds still have time to think about their plans for the future. Kourtney’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, recently confirmed that she is welcoming her second child with Tristan Thompson. This is Chloe’s first surrogate pregnancy. Kim Kardashian also welcomed two children from a surrogate mother. Courtney and Travis shared the options they were considering on their Hulu show. Season 2 of the Kardashians will likely follow their lives as newlyweds and hopefully inform fans of where they are by welcoming a baby together.