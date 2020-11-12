Kourtney Kardashian plays Fairy Godmother on Instagram!

Once again, Kourtney Kardashian wowed her followers. This time on Instagram, the star has immortalized herself as a fairy godmother!

As usual, Kourtney Kardashian continues to populate her Instagram account. A few hours ago, the businesswoman revealed herself as a fairy godmother to her subscribers.

To date, Kourtney Kardashian is one of the most famous influencers around. Every day, the star immortalizes her daily life to the delight of her fans.

According to her feed, everything is fine for the businesswoman. Despite the stopping of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim’s sister doesn’t really have time to twiddle her thumbs.

Quite the contrary! Kourtney Kardashian is also increasing its partnerships with the biggest brands. In parallel to all this, she also continues to brilliantly manage her label “Poosh”.

A true marketing pro, she often shares content that never goes unnoticed on the Web. Whether it’s her latest “healthy” recipes or her sports routine, her subscribers are always on the lookout when she posts something.

And obviously, this is not about to change!

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN MAKES A SENSATION AGAIN ON INSTAGRAM!

On Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian is a real star. Like her other sisters, the pretty brunette can also boast of having a large community.

Indeed on this social network, the pretty brunette has more than 103 million subscribers. Just that !

And her most successful posts are her selfies, her looks of the moment. But also her adorable family portraits.

A few hours ago, Kourtney Kardashian was unanimous on the Internet with a whole new post. Facing the photographer, the star wore an incredible disguise.

In her caption, she provided some additional information to better understand her choice of dress. To believe her words, Mason’s mother is quite simply a “fairy godmother”.

In the comments of her post, her admirers are also convinced. “Canon, I want you to be mine”, can we read under her publication. But also: “I love it, the most beautiful”.



