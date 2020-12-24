Kourtney Kardashian photoshopped in new family pic?

In a photo posted on Instagram, Kourtney Kardashian looks photoshopped. So, was she present at this family reunion?

The Kardashian-Jenner are real it-girls. It’s simple, the girls in this family share their entire lives on social media. Just that !

And inevitably, Kourtney Kardashian is no exception to the rule. Indeed, the pretty brunette very often shares moments of her daily life on Insta.

Yes, on the platform, we can follow her in her photo shoots, see her pose alongside her children, but also see her dancing in the evening with friends.

But the pretty brunette is not just the queen of networks. Indeed, like all Kardashians, Kourtney is also the queen of photoshop.

So it’s no wonder some fans think it was photoshopped on a family photo!

But then, is Kourtney Kardashian really in this picture?

Don’t panic, we’ll tell you more!

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN PHOTOSHOPPED IN A FAMILY PHOTO?

Again, fans of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians suspect Photoshop is being used on a family photo.

Indeed, a few hours ago, Kim Kardashian posted a family photo featuring Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian; strike a pose in Lake Tahoe.

But due to a faint white glow around Kourtney, some fans believe it was added to the shot via Photoshop:

“Is it just me or does Kourtney look like a cardboard cutout in this photo?” ”

“No … she shines (…)”

Nevertheless, a source close to the family assures that there was no retouching, and that Kourtney was present for the photo.

Indeed, the latter told Page Six:

“She was NOT photoshopped… It’s the lighting, it’s backlit. ”

So, was Kourtney really in the picture as this source assures us? Or, again, is this a failed Kardashian photo montage?

The mystery remains unsolved!



