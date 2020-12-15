Kourtney Kardashian: Mason and Reign are on the agenda!

In Story of her Instagram account, the beautiful Kourtney Kardashian shared several photos of Mason and Reign for their birthday!

At the beginning of the week, Mason and Reign, the children of Kourtney Kardashian celebrated their birthday. On occasion, the pretty brunette put her children in the spotlight. This Tuesday, December 15, she shared several photos in Story from her Instagram account.

Kourtney Kardashian has shared several really adorable photos of her two boys. First, Mason celebrated his 11th birthday. For his part, Reign celebrated his 6 years. Both come from the union between the pretty brunette and Scott Disick.

Despite their breakup, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have decided to stay together. Especially for the sake of their children. They didn’t want their separation to have a negative effect on Reign, Mason or Penelope.

Several family members shared lovely messages for the two boys. This is particularly the case of Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian. They made a lovely declaration of love to the two little ones.

KIM TELLS A BEAUTIFUL ANECDOTE ABOUT HIS SISTER KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

Kourtney Kardashian’s sister also shared: “Happy birthday Mason and Reign. Birthday twins. But 5 years apart. I remember when Kourtney was pregnant with Reign.

Kim Kardashian also added, “And that it was starting to get closer to Mason’s birthday. I suggested that she induce labor. So that he doesn’t have the same birthday. ”

The young woman then continued, “But she said her famous line what is supposed to be will be.” And she lost water the night before Mason’s birthday. And little Reign was born on the same day as Mason! “.

Finally, the reality TV contestant also concluded: “Happy birthday to the coolest boys in the world !!!! “. A really cute anecdote that fans have come to appreciate on social media.



