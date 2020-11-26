Kourtney Kardashian looks amazing in her SKIMS bikini!

Kourtney Kardashian posted a very sexy photo of her on her Instagram account. The young woman wears a bikini from the SKIMS brand!

Kourtney Kardashian is sexier than ever. The pretty brunette who flaunts her body unashamedly shared a snapshot of her in a bikini with fans.

Well in her body and in her head, Penelope Disick’s mom decided to show off in a bikini. After several years of struggle to have a “perfect” body, the pretty brunette dares to wear sexy outfits.

In May 2020, the reality TV star revealed she was happy with her body. “This is the body I love. So yes, I gained a few pounds during this quarantine period, but I love my body, ”she wrote on her blog.

“I like my forms, I take them on. I don’t think I look pregnant at all, ”she explained in a video posted on social media.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN SHOWS IN A SKIMS BIKINI

A few hours ago, Kourtney Kardashian posted a series of photos in which she looks sexier than ever. The young woman is wearing a bikini from the SKIMS collection.

The latter was entirely thought out and designed by her little sister, Kim Kardashian. And the least we can say is that ex-Scott Disick is a fan of it.

The young woman therefore readily agreed to pose in a sexy bikini to promote Kim’s brand. The bikini is therefore golden in color, and matches perfectly with Kourtney Kardashian’s complexion.

As a legend, the mother of Penelope and Mason Disick, therefore posted a goose. A little nod to Thanksgiving, which will take place on November 26th.

The snapshot, posted a few hours ago, has already collected nearly 12 hours, and has collected more than 2 million likes. Her fans have never stopped complimenting the young woman’s bikini.



