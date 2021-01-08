Kourtney Kardashian looks a lot like her niece North!

In Story of her Instagram account, Kim Kardashian confided that her daughter North was the spitting image of her sister Kourtney Kardashian!

For some time now, Kim Kardashian has been in turmoil. Her divorce from Kanye West takes a lot of energy. Despite everything, Kourtney Kardashian’s sister remains very active on social networks. North’s mom keeps her spirits up.

It’s a very difficult start to the year for Kourtney Kardashian’s sister. After having been married to Kanye West for several years, the two decided to divorce. The rapper’s mental health concerns have shattered his family.

While Kim has done everything to keep his marriage strong, Kanye West is not ready to cure his bipolarity. Kourtney Kardashian’s sister therefore began divorce proceedings, much to everyone’s surprise.

Despite everything, the young woman does not show her sadness. She continues to share photos and videos of her daily life on social networks. The beautiful brunette decided to take advantage of her children and her family.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN AND NORTH LOOK LIKE TWO DROPS OF WATER

This Friday, January 8, Kim posted a new photo in Story from her Instagram account. And the least we can say is that she surprised the web. She unveiled a snapshot of Kourtney Kardashian.

Next to this photo, the reality TV candidate unveiled a photo of her daughter North. She showed her fans that her sister and baby girl really looked like two drops of water.

Both really look the same. The aunt and her niece bear a disturbing resemblance. In the caption of her Instagram photo, the mother also wrote: “Twinz” to be translated as “Jumelles”.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick’s ex seemed to agree with his little sister. She shared the photo on her Instagram account. In legend, Kylie Jenner’s sister also commented with a red heart.