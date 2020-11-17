Kourtney Kardashian: Kim Torments with Treats!

Kourtney Kardashian posted a video of the treats her sister, Kim Kardashian, sent her today! A real torture …

It’s no secret Kourtney Kardashian is very careful with what she eats! So Kim Kardashian “tortured” him by sending him treats at her home!

While Kourtney Kardashian has long adopted a 100% healthy diet, her big sister Kim Kardashian intends to make her crack! Indeed, the latter sent him a bag of popcorn and chocolate!

So, this Tuesday, November 17, 2020, the eldest of the Kardashian clan shared a video of the famous treats via her Instagram story! “Look what Kim sent me, it’s torture,” said the quadra, who didn’t give up!

We invite you to admire an image of the famous sweets below! This is obviously a screenshot from the beautiful Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram story!

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, HER PHOTO WITH HER DAUGHTER MECHANISMS INTERNET USERS

Monday, November 16, 2020, Kourtney Kardashian posted a beautiful photo with her eldest daughter Penelope! A cliché that her Instagram followers loved! Indeed, in just 24 hours, the post in question has already accumulated almost 2 million likes! A real record for the beautiful brunette!

The comments are also very numerous and all more adorable than the others!

Or: “Penelope looks more and more like Kourtney Kardashian, they are both adorable!” “We can read on the social network of the ex of Scott Disick!

Comments that will please both mother and daughter! We invite you to admire the photo in question below!



