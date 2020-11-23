Kourtney Kardashian: Kendall Jenner’s girlfriend is in crime!

Hailey Baldwin celebrated her 24th birthday! For the occasion, Kendall Jenner sends her lots of love … And Kourtney Kardashian has also thought of her!

Happy Birthday Hailey Baldwin! For her 24th birthday, Justin Bieber’s wife received lots of kind messages. Her BFF, Kendall Jenner, hasn’t forgotten her… But Kourtney Kardashian has thought of her too!

Because the two sisters get along very well with the model. It must also be said that they have maintained their friendship for quite a few years. Which also makes a lot of pretty memories and beautiful photos …

And who says birthday, says small photos files (or not) on Instagram. Obviously, Hailey Baldwin is no exception to the rule and thus finds herself in the Insta story of Kourtney Kardashian.

Indeed, all the Kardashian sisters keep very good relations. So, if Hailey Baldwin remains Kendall Jenner’s best friend, we know that her sisters will have a little thought for her …

And Kourtney Kardashian therefore wanted to do things well! She publishes a nice Polaroid of an evening between them … We then find them very complicit, having fun and grimacing!

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, KENDALL JENNER AND HAILEY BIEBER

This November 22 will therefore remain the day of Hailey Baldwin. Because all her friends paid tribute to her on her 24th birthday… And inevitably, Kendall Jenner wanted to send her lots of love!

The sister of Kourtney Kardashian therefore publishes a very nice photo of her BFF (a little sexy, too) to wish “a happy birthday to my soulmate”. Too cute … Even Justin Bieber could feel in danger!

A nice tribute to his “wife” who is also his “partner since 2013” … And we especially discover files. Like a day when, apparently, Hailey lugged Kendall around in a shopping cart. Surprising.

But November 22 will also be a great day of friendship in the Kardashians. Appreciated by all, Hailey Baldwin will therefore have received lots of love. Even from Kourtney Kardashian!



