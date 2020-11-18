Kourtney Kardashian is so nostalgic her transparent dress

Kourtney Kardashian is always in top form. The starlet struck a pose in a sexy dress with her sister Kim. Kourtney Kardashian is having a big hit on social media. The star struck a pose in a super sexy dress with her sister Kim Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian first rose to prominence in the reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians a few years ago. The star has distanced herself from the TV show and her sisters chose to end it a few months ago.

A page has turned for the starlet, but she doesn’t seem to regret it. Indeed, she prefers to take care of her brands and very often highlights them on social networks. Then, it also happens to him to do some collaborations with his sisters.

Kourtney Kardashian is rather close to Kim Kardashian. So, she celebrated her sister’s 40th birthday in Tahiti and they had a great time. The birthday party cost more than a million dollars and the two stars do not regret it.

Penelope’s mom always looks great on Instagram. Besides being able to see her in a bikini, she doesn’t hesitate to strike a pose in sexy dresses!

SEXY KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN IN A VERY DECOLLETE DRESS!

Kourtney Kardashian is taking care of herself and it shows. The 41-year-old starlet has a stunning body and doesn’t hesitate to show off her curves. So, on Tuesday, November 17th, she revealed a snapshot of her with Kim K. while wearing a sexy dress.

In the photo, the star is in the evening with her sister. We find her in a very low-cut mini dress. Indeed, it offers a beautiful view of part of her chest and especially highlights her pretty shapes. The dress shines brightly, but also seems somewhat transparent.

Thus, Kourtney Kardashian shines on the photo and wants to be more sensual than ever. We suspect the new photo will appeal to its 103 million subscribers. Incidentally, the photo was taken in Tahiti during Kim K.

The star therefore seems somewhat nostalgic for his time on the island. In any case, it is clear that she has only good memories and seems closer than ever to her sister.



