Kourtney Kardashian is proud of KUWTK’s award winning!

Kourtney Kardashian is proud of her sisters! The young woman congratulated the reality TV KUTWK in which she plays, for its PCA award.

One reward often hides another … Last night was held the prestigious PCA ceremony, an evening where your favorite series were awarded and Kourtney Kardashian would not have missed it for the world.

This year, the People’s Choice Awards were held without an audience, in order to respect barrier gestures. Since the nominations were announced on October 1, celebrities have shared their reactions upon learning of the results.

Last night, Kim Kardashian received not one, not two, but three nominations including that of The Reality Star of 2020. Just that!

The young woman also won the Social Celebrity Award of 2020. And that’s not all, since she also won the Style Star of 2020 award.

And that’s not the only award the Kardashians have received. A few months after the news was announced that the series would be discontinued next year, reality TV still won a prestigious award.

Indeed, since one reward often hides another, you should know that reality TV got another prize. The latter is none other than the Reality TV award of 2020.

On social networks, Kourtney Kardashian was keen to share this excellent news. She shared the post from the People’s Choice Awards Instagram account.

So Scott Disick’s ex shared the news. In writing: “So that means so much to us as we approach our final season.” A message all in emotion therefore.

During the evening, Khloé Kardashian won the Reality TV Star award. From 2020. An award that adds to the Kardashian family’s packed list of achievements, then. As a reminder, season 20 of KUWTK will therefore indeed be the last.



