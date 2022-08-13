Kourtney Kardashian is proud of her touring wife in behind-the-scenes PDA photos with Travis Barker during MGK concert

Live their best touring life! While Travis Barker thunders on stage with Machine Gun Kelly, his wife Kourtney Kardashian becomes his No. 1 fan.

“Wife on tour,” the 43—year-old founder of Poosh signed an Instagram carousel with 46-year-old Barker on Friday, August 12, sharing several shots of the duo backstage at Kelly’s show in Indianapolis, Indiana. The photos show the newlyweds, who got married earlier this year, hugging before and after he took the stage.

“Touring life is better with you,” the Blink-182 drummer replied to Kardashian’s post.

Before Barker — a longtime friend and collaborator of the 32-year—old Good Mourning star – went on stage, he entrusted the rehearsal to his wife. “Practice makes perfect,” he captioned Friday’s recording of playing drums while Kardashian was sitting on his lap. When he was playing music, the couple couldn’t resist kissing.

“When you don’t see, and you’re still the best,” the Kardashian star commented on her man’s post.

Rapper Bloody Valentine, who announced his engagement to Megan Fox in January, kicked off his Mainstream Sellout tour this summer, often involving Barker and his son Landon in several musical cameos along the way. (Meet the Barkers alumni share 18-year-old Landon, 16-year-old Alabama, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.)

“Contrary to his doctor’s orders and because of a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to join us for the last couple of days,” the Ohio native signed an Instagram Story photo with Barker on FaceTime on Tuesday, August 9. “Raise your middle finger up if you’re going to play LOVE RACE with us tonight. [It’s] like a middle finger.”

Both the founder of DTA Records and Kardashian sought to support Kelly, who attended their wedding in Italy in May, but this did not slow down their fascination with the PDA. The couple couldn’t help but get hot and heavy at the MGK concert in St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday, August 11.

In addition to his touring life, the Hulu personality and rocker, who got married in Italy in May after two ceremonies in the US, have been focusing on their deep connection.

“Courtney and Travis are stronger than ever, especially after he fears for his health,” an insider told Us Weekly last month, noting that his recent bout of pancreatitis has brought them closer together. “They are really enjoying this new phase of newlyweds.”

The source added that Kardashian “cares deeply about him,” and that the couple were “inseparable and hardly spent time apart after the wedding.”