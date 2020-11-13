Kourtney Kardashian is not superstitious on Friday the 13th!

On Friday the 13th, Kourtney Kardashian played herself superstitious via her Instagram story! This Friday, November 13, 2020, Kourtney Kardashian posted a video of her saying the following line via her Instagram story: “I’m so nervous. And for good reason, the young woman who had taken the care to mention the date, is superstitious!

Moreover, Kourtney is not the only one to be afraid of Fridays the 13th … Indeed, on Twitter, many Internet users have expressed their concern … Especially in this year marked by the coronavirus!

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, HER PHOTO DISGUISED AS A FAIRY MAKES A SENSATION

Yesterday, Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo that intrigued internet users! Indeed, in the picture in question, the beautiful brunette was posing sitting on the steps of a staircase while she was wearing a costume of the fairy godmother, a recurring character in Disney tales!

So, Internet users still loved this shot! Indeed, in the space of not even 24 hours, the publication has already accumulated more than a million likes! The comments are also very numerous!

“Halloween was two weeks ago, but why not! “Kourtney Kardashian is gorgeous whatever she wears! In addition, she does not take herself seriously! “” I love this photo, it’s so beautiful! »We can read on the social network of the quadra!

Comments all more adorable than the others which will please the latter! We invite you to admire the shot in question below! Kourtney looks adorable in this outfit, isn’t it



