Kourtney Kardashian is in the middle of a big scandal!

Hard blow for Kourtney Kardashian! The star has yet created a scandal on the web because of a video of her children. We tell you everything!

Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters have again angered Internet users! Indeed, the stars have been charged with cultural appropriation following a video.

Kourtney Kardashian and her sisters are among the most followed peoples on the web. Indeed, the stars have thousands of subscribers on their social networks.

Internet users are watching every deed and gesture of young women. And the latter do not tolerate any misstep on the part of the clan! It is therefore not uncommon to see huge controversies appear on the web!

Yesterday, Kourtney Kardashian angered fans on Instagram. The reason ? A video of his children deemed inappropriate by Internet users.

The it girl filmed her little Penelope playing with Kim’s children. The cousins ​​then began a choreography to imitate the famous New Zealand Haka.

Kourtney Kardashian has received thousands of network attack messages. Indeed, Internet users accuse him of cultural appropriation. And it’s pretty violent!

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN IN THE HEART OF A HUGE POLÉMIC!

Internet users accuse the star of making fun of New Zealand culture. “This is a lack of respect”, “This is shocking! »,« What a shame »can we then read among the reactions.

The video therefore went around the world following this scandal. The New Zealand council director even reacted in the media.

He then said, “I would like to have a conversation with them about what the Haka means. It must be done with real intention. It’s not something that is good for social media ”.

Kourtney Kardashian has yet to respond to this scandal. Will she apologize and explain? To be continued!

One thing is certain, the Kardashian clan would have done well without this new controversy! What do you think ?



