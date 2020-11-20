Kourtney Kardashian: her son Reign farts the cables

In her recent Instagram Stories, Kourtney Kardashian put her son Reign in the spotlight. The latter literally went crazy …

In the Kardashian-Disick family, we ask for the son, Reign. At only 5 years old, the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick is a real electric battery, therefore.

The little boy has energy to spare, and he’s proving it. A few months ago, his parents had the idea to shave part of his head.

A symbol, therefore, which had surprised the web, which did not expect both parents to take action. It must be said that Kourtney Kardashian had accustomed us to her son having very long hair …

With the confinement, the young mother therefore had the idea of ​​shaving her son’s hair and leaving a parting in the middle. A pretty rocker look that the little boy seems to like.

And his parents too since Scott Disick had not hesitated to share pictures of his son before / after. And the result was therefore very surprising.

MASON DISICK FUCKS THE LEADS IN THE STORY OF KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

A few hours ago, little Mason literally went wild on social networks. While he probably wasn’t expecting it, his mom filmed the whole scene.

On the images, we can see Mason Disick in his living room, looking at himself in the mirror. So the little boy starts to cry.

“We have to take revenge,” he screams, looking at his reflection in the huge mirror. Then, he starts a little dance in the mirror, thinking he is alone, then.

Kourtney Kardashian decided to share the video on her Instagram account. The images have thus been liked more than 30,000 times on social networks.

And the reviews are pretty positive. “Reign is my animal mascot”, “this little one is funny”, “what an energy at his age, it must not be easy every day”, write Internet users. Just that !



