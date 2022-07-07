Kourtney Kardashian got a “K” tattoo on Travis Barker’s arm after being hospitalized: “My best job”

Leaving your mark — again! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting back to normal after his hospitalization, and for this couple, that means tattoos.

Early on Wednesday morning, July 6, the 43-year-old Kardashian star shared a tattoo of “K”, which she put on the 46-year-old rocker’s arm.

“One of my best works,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram Stories along with a picture of a tattoo that also has a small heart.

Courtesy of Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

Barker confirmed on Monday, July 4, that he was home from the hospital after he was hospitalized on June 28 amid a battle with pancreatitis.

“Travis is feeling much better—well enough to get out of the house on July 4th and spend time with the kids. They had a nice relaxing holiday on the beach,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively. (Kardashian shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker is the father of Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex Shanna Moakler and close to the former pageant queen 23-year-old-eldest daughter Atiana De La Hoya.)

The drummer of Blink-182 reported on Saturday, July 2, that he “had excruciating pain” after undergoing an endoscopy on June 27.

“During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, which is usually handled by specialists, which, unfortunately, damaged the critical drainage tube of the pancreas,” he wrote on Instagram. “This led to severe, life-threatening pancreatitis. I am very, very grateful that thanks to intensive treatment I am much better now.”

Kardashian, who married Barker in California on May 15 and again in Italy later that month, spoke about a “scary and emotional week” in her own statement.

“Our health is everything, and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change,” wrote the founder of Poosh. “I am so grateful to God for my husband’s healing, for all your prayers for him and for us, for the immeasurable outpouring of love and support.”

More recently, a source told us that Barker is “calming down until he fully recovers.”

“Travis follows the doctors’ orders,” the source said. “Courtney supports him 100 percent and is truly the best supportive wife.”

This is not the first time that Barker gets a tattoo in honor of his love for the Kardashians. In May 2021, she wrote “I love you” on his hand. He also has her full name and lips on her body.