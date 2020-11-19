Kourtney Kardashian forces Khloé Kardashian to sensitive

Kourtney Kardashian helps her sister Khloé Kardashian to behave in a more eco-responsible way … And against all odds, it works!

Kourtney Kardashian has a great influencer on her little sister! Indeed, the latter helps Khloé Kardashian to consume in a more eco-responsible way!

This Thursday, November 19, 2020, Khloé Kardashian posted a video in her story in which she shows new products in a package she just received! A post that the beautiful blonde commented on in reference to her sister!

Indeed, here is what True’s mom wrote: “Kourtney Kardashian is on my back so that I am I consume more sustainable and eco-responsible products. I am listening to you. ”

A post that Kourney Kardashian was quick to share via her Instagram story! “It’s so cute,” the beautiful brunette replied to her sister.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, HER NUDE BIKINI PHOTO MAKES A SENSATION

Two days ago, Kourtney Kardashian shared a jaw-dropping snap on her Instagram feed! Indeed, in the photo in question, the quadra was posing lying in front of a swimming pool while she was wearing a nude-colored one-piece swimsuit!

Besides, the beautiful brunette was not alone in the picture! Indeed, in the background, we could see his friend, influencer Stephanie Shepherd Suganami! The latter wore a black swimsuit!

A post that Internet users loved! Indeed, in the space of a few days, the publication in question has already accumulated more than 800,000 likes on the social network, a real record for Kourtney Kardashian!

The comments are also very numerous and all more adorable than the others! Something to please beautiful Kourtney. So we let you in turn admire the photo in question below, watch out for your eyes!



