Kourtney Kardashian does a manicure with Penelope!

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope had a manicure together! Indeed, the mom posted the rendering on Instagram!

Today, Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope indulged in some mother daughter relaxation time! Indeed, they both made a pretty manicure!

This Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Kourtney Kardashian posted two photos of nails via her Instagram story! Indeed, on the first shot we could see the hands of his eldest daughter, Penelope! And for good reason, the latter had done a manicure!

On the second shot, we could see the mother’s hands! Thus, the latter opted for nails that were not too long and brick-colored!

We invite you to admire the 2 photos in question below! These are obviously screenshots from the beautiful Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram story!

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, HER PHOTO WITH PENELOPE MAKES SENSATION ON INSTAGRAM

The day before, Kourtney Kardashian posted a wonderful photo of herself and Penelope via her Instagram feed! In the photo in question, mother and daughter were dressed alike as they struck a pose entwined behind a fireplace.

A post that Internet users loved! Indeed, the post in question has already accumulated almost 2 million likes, a real record! The comments are also numerous, so we invite you to discover a few!

“But Penelope has grown so much, she has endless legs, like Kendall!” “Or:” You are really beautiful! Penelope looks more and more like her pretty mom, Kourtney Kardashian! “” Too beautiful, the photo is just sublime! “We can thus read on the social network of the beautiful brunette.

Comments all more adorable than each other which will therefore please the super star! So we let you admire the famous photo of the mother and the daughter below!



