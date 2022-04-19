Kourtney Kardashian celebrates 43rd birthday with Travis Barker at Disneyland: Photos

At least one member of the Kardashian-Jenner family started their week in the happiest place on earth! Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 43rd birthday at Disneyland while her mother and sisters were in court with Rob Kardashian’s ex-ex-brother Blac Chyna.

The founder of Poosh, who turned 43 on Monday, April 18, was spotted at a California theme park with fiance Travis Barker and their children. Landon Barker, the 18-year-old son of drummer and ex-wife Shanna Moakler, shared snaps of the celebration on Monday via Instagram Stories, jokingly wishing Courtney a happy 21st birthday.

Alabama Barker, the 16-year-old daughter of Travis and Moakler, called Courtney “the best stepmother I could ever dream of!” A teenager who shared a video of fireworks from his Disney day wrote on Instagram: “You deserve peace, @kourtneykardash.”

Meanwhile, 46-year-old Travis paid tribute to his fiancee earlier in the day.

“My best friend, my lover, all mine, happy birthday, @kourtneykardash, I love you,” the rocker wrote on Instagram on Monday, adding an infinity symbol.

In the comments section , Courtney replied: “Everything I could ever dream of, and even more.”

Courtney has three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7—from ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. While daughter Penelope sat next to her mother blowing out candles on Monday, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner were spotted at the Los Angeles courthouse on Monday as jury selection began in China’s defamation case against the family.

Lynn Ciani, the model’s lawyer, informed us in October 2020 that China is demanding “millions in compensation and penalties” from the aforementioned members of the famous family for “defamation, intentional interference with the contract and deliberate interference with the alleged economic benefit.”

Earlier, a judge rejected a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by 66-year-old Chris, 41-year-old Kim, 37-year-old Chloe and 24-year-old Kylie in October 2020.

“When they killed my #1 popular show in January 2017, it not only caused me financial and emotional damage, it caused damage to my beautiful CHILDREN. I am suing them to defend my legal rights and to show my children an example that “what is right is right, what is wrong is wrong.” The mother of King’s son with ex Tyga, wrote earlier this month via Instagram. “At the end of the trial, I will be able to proudly tell King and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong done to me. And I hope that in life they will be able to stand up for themselves when it also matters.”

When the trial begins, scroll down to see photos from Courtney’s birthday at Disneyland:

Birthday girl

Courtney was bright blue on her big day, which included dinner at Napa Rose.

“Courtney looked very happy. She seemed grateful that her kids and Travis’ kids surrounded her for her birthday,” an eyewitness told Us. “They were all one happy family.”

Father-Son Duo

Landon took a selfie with his father Travis during a walk.

Make a wish

Penelope watched her mother blow out the candles.

Rocker Fam

Barker and his children chose all black for the walk.