Kourtney Kardashian calls the paparazzi when Travis Barker talks about a life-threatening incident that led to his hospitalization

Since Travis Barker was taken by ambulance to the hospital on June 28, fans have seen prayer requests from his daughters and even a comment from ex-wife Shenna Moakler. Now the Blink 182 drummer has finally released his own statement, and although he confirmed that he is struggling with “severe life-threatening pancreatitis,” his wife Kourtney Kardashian had her own thoughts that caused the paparazzi to explode for their actions during this terrible event. time for their family.

Kourtney Kardashian, who celebrated her wedding to Travis Barker in three ceremonies over the past few months, has not left her husband since he was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. However, some paparazzi took the opportunity to sell some old photos of the reality TV star, claiming that she left on business the next day after her husband was afraid for his health. Kardashian was not shy in her words, addressing these photographers in her Instagram stories:

And the paparazzi who were selling my photos “on the street” when my husband was fighting for his life… these were photos actually taken a few weeks ago (I can’t even remember the last time I wore this tracksuit in the photos).. I haven’t forgotten about you. A new low-level level turning our nightmare. It’s really wildly uncool when I haven’t really moved away from it… shame on you.

Kourtney Kardashian said that the photos of her shopping in a black tracksuit were taken a few weeks ago, and not on June 29, as stated by the photo agency that provided the photos. TMZ added an update to its report, saying that despite the paparazzi claims, sources close to the Kardashians told them that the photos are old.

It’s a pity that the family had to face false media reports at a very scary (and painful) time for Travis Barker. The drummer posted his own update on Instagram to explain what happened, as well as his current status:

I went for an endoscopy on Monday, I feel fine. But after dinner I started having excruciating pains, and since then I have been hospitalized. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, which is usually dealt with by specialists, which, unfortunately, damaged an important drainage tube of the pancreas. This led to severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am very, very grateful that after intensive treatment I am much better now.

It’s nice to hear that Travis Barker is recovering from what sounds like a very unpleasant experience. It was his first public communication since he tweeted “God save me” on the day he was admitted to the hospital. His 16-year-old daughter Alabama Barker also asked her followers: “Please send your prayers” that day, and although fans were initially unsure what was going on, it was clear that it was serious.

In addition to calling the paparazzi, Kourtney Kardashian expressed gratitude to everyone for their support during this “scary and emotional week”, as well as their medical team for taking care of her husband:

I am so grateful to God for my husband’s healing, for all your prayers for him and for us, for the immeasurable outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and grateful. I am so grateful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay.

