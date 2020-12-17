Kourtney Kardashian behind the scenes as a mom!

Kourtney Kardashian has just posted several videos of her children! Videos unveiled on Instagram that show her daily life as a mother!

Kourtney Kardashian has just unveiled several videos of her children via her Instagram story! Indeed, the mother has unveiled behind the scenes of her life as a mother!

Thursday, December 17, 2020, Kourtney Kardashian posted no less than 10 videos of her children via her Instagram story! Videos on which we can see the mother of the family in her daily life with her 4 children from her union with Scott Disick!

So, Internet users loved this publication! Indeed, the post already has more than 2 million likes, a real record for the eldest of the Kardashian clan!

Comments are also plentiful under Kourtney Kardashian’s post!

INTERNET USERS LOVE KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN’S CHILDREN

Netizens have been scrambling to comment on Kourtney Kardashian’s latest post … And to say the least, they absolutely love mother-of-the-family videos! Indeed, you only have to read the many comments to realize it!

“Mason has grown so much, I can see him becoming a great artist, he has so much style! ”

Or, “Reign looks like Kourtney Kardashian but with his father’s attitude … Love it, it’s just perfection! “” The first video made me laugh so much, Reign is so rebellious! “We can read on the social network of the ex of Younès Bendjima!

Positive comments which will therefore please the main concerned! So we let you watch the 10 videos in question below! Warning the eyes…



