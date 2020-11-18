Kourtney Kardashian au naturel messy hair on Instagram!

Kourtney Kardashian has just intrigued her fans! In her Instagram story, the star appeared without make up and her hair was messy.

Every day, Kourtney Kardashian feeds her Instagram account to the delight of her fans. A few hours ago in her story, she also displayed without artifice in her pretty car.

To this day, who does not know Kourtney Kardashian ?! As a reminder, the pretty brunette saw her notoriety explode thanks to her appearances in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.

If for more than ten years she uncovered her daily life on screen without filter, her spat with the other members of her family will go down in history!

It’s true that Kris Jenner’s oldest daughter doesn’t have the easiest character. Kourtney Kardashian is quite touchy, and her tackles against those around her are memorable.

In any case, the pretty brunette and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have decided to stop filming the show for good. However, his fans can continue to follow their daily life via their social networks.

A few hours ago, Mason’s mother fed her Instagram story. And you will see, one of his posts is worth a look!

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN MAKES THE BUZZ ON INSTAGRAM!

It’s no secret that Kourtney Kardashian is very careful about her image. Just like her other sisters!

The businesswoman has complete control over what she posts on the Internet in general!

But this time, the pretty brunette has agreed to reveal herself without artifice and her hair in disarray! Seated in her car, the star obviously did not want to worry about getting ready.

According to her image, Kourtney Kardashian was about to call one of her close friends! It’s a safe bet that her fans were still captivated by her natural beauty. We love !



