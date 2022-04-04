Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s PDA Package on the Grammy 2022 Red Carpet

Warming up the red carpet — again! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker gathered on the PDA at the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3.

The couple walked the Grammy red carpet in identical black outfits. The 42-year-old Kardashian was wearing a black Et Ochs jumpsuit with a deep v-neck and cutouts on the sides. She complemented the elegant outfit with black gloves and a sleek ponytail.

The 46-year-old musician was dressed in a black Givenchy suit with silver Tiffany & Co. chains around his neck and wrist. Barker appeared on the carpet in a bright pink Raf Simons coat, which he quickly took off to take a picture with his love. Both were wearing sunglasses before the ceremony.

They kissed several times on the red carpet, showing a lot of love before the show. Once in the arena, the Poosh founder was seen cheering her husband on in his surprise performance alongside H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz.

Their Grammy appearance follows drummer Blink-182 and founder Pooch’s trip with the PDA to the Oscars on March 27. The couple attended a show in Los Angeles where Barker was part of an “All-Star Band” that also included Oscar music. directed by Adam Blackstone, percussionist and singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper.

On this occasion, Kardashian shone in a vintage Mugler dress and Aquazzura heels, and Barker wore an all-black suit from Maison Margiela. The rocker put more effort into the night than usual.

“I’ve never had a glamorous team—I never wear powder or anything, but it’s the Oscars, so I’ll do anything,” Barker said in a Vanity Fair video showing him getting ready for the big night. “I like the juxtaposition of me with Oscar. It doesn’t seem quite right, but it fits. Just like seeing me in a suit is not quite right, but it fits.”

After that, they went to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where they kissed several more times on the red carpet. The graduate of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was dressed in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana nude dress with diamond stud earrings Samer Halimeh, and Barker mixed it with a snow-white button-down shirt under a decorated black jacket.

The red carpet looks are a preview of what fans can expect from The Kardashians show on Hulu, which debuts on April 14. A trailer for a new reality show has revealed that an engaged couple is trying to have a baby. The reality star is already the mother of Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, with ex Scott Disick, while Barker shares Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Scroll down to see photos of Kardashian and Barker at the 2022 Grammys:

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October.

Back in black

The couple wore matching dark outfits.

True love

The two enjoyed dabbling with the PDA on the Grammy red carpet.

Kiss, kiss

These two are never shy about kissing in public, and the Grammys are no exception.