Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker on the PDA after he joined Machine Gun Kelly on stage

A love story in the style of rock and roll. Kourtney Kardashian supported husband Travis Barker when he joined Machine Gun Kelly on tour after his hospitalization due to severe pancreatitis in June.

Everything You Need to Know about Travis Barker’s Hospitalization after a Health Threat

The 43-year-old founder of Poosh shared several photos from the concert of the 32-year-old singer “Bloody Valentine” in St. Louis, Missouri, on Thursday, August 11, including a picture of her and 46-year-old drummer Blink-182 doing backstage. Kardashian also shared a video of the drummer performing “My Best Friend’s Ex” during his first performance as part of the Mainstream Sellout tour.

Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, first teased that his friend would start performing again on Tuesday, August 9, when he shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call with Barker on his Instagram story. “Contrary to his doctor’s orders and with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to join us for the last couple of days,” he wrote at the time.

A day later, rocker +44 confirmed his return to the stage. “I will impregnate the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight,” Barker wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, August 10, adding that he will play despite “a broken thumb and torn tendons.”

The best moments of Courtney and Travis with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

The Meet the Barkers alum is back on tour just over a month after he was hospitalized with pancreatitis after starting to experience “excruciating pain” during an endoscopy. “During [the procedure] I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, which is usually dealt with by specialists, which, unfortunately, damaged the critical drainage tube of the pancreas,” the founder of DTA Records wrote in a July 2 statement about his health. to frighten. “This led to severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

He continued: “I am very, very grateful that thanks to intensive treatment, I am much better now.”

Kardashian, who was by Barker’s side during his hospital stay, shared her own statement about the “scary” experience in her Instagram story. “Oh, what a scary and emotional week it was. Our health is everything, and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.” “Travis and I went together for a [routine] endoscopy, and as a result, he was diagnosed with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.”

The graduates of The Keeping Up With the Kardashians thanked their fans and loved ones for supporting them in this ordeal. “I am so grateful to God for my husband’s healing, for all your prayers for him and for us, for the huge outpouring of love and support,” Kardashian continued, before thanking her medical team “for taking such wonderful care of my husband.” and I during our stay.”

Despite the trip to the hospital, a source told Us Weekly in July that the duo, who tied the knot in three separate ceremonies earlier this year, including a lavish Italian wedding in May, are “stronger than ever” and still enjoying the “newlywed phase.” their relationship. “[Travis] is focused on his health, and there can’t be anyone better around him. [Courtney] is the best support and always looks out for him. … [She] cares deeply about him.”

The Ups and Downs of Travis Barker’s Health over the Years

The insider continued, “[They are] inseparable and have barely been apart since the wedding.”