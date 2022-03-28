Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in black on the Oscar 2022 red carpet: photos

The queen of the red carpet! Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker dressed up for a special date — the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony.

The 42-year-old reality star and her 46-year-old fiance arrived at the show on Sunday, March 27, in a black outfit. Kardashian wore a vintage Mugler dress and Aquazzura heels, while Barker opted for an all-black suit from Maison Margiela. At one point, the duo kissed on the red carpet.

On the eve of the arrival, Kardashian shared a video on Instagram Story about how she gets facials before the big night. “A little preparation for the Oscar with The Beauty Sandwich,” she said in the clip, referring to cosmetologist Ivan Paul. She has further enhanced her magnificent radiance thanks to makeup artist Rocael, who prepared her skin with Noble Panacea skin care products.

Fans began to speculate that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians graduate might appear at the ceremony after producers announced that the Blink-182 drummer was to perform during the show. The founder of Famous Stars and Straps is part of the All-Star Band, which also includes Academy Award music director Adam Blackstone, percussionist and singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper.

The Poosh founder and Barker haven’t had many opportunities to walk the red carpet since Us Weekly confirmed their romance in January 2021, as the coronavirus pandemic led to a reduction in many of last year’s events. The duo made their red carpet debut in September 2021 at the MTV Video Music Awards, where the Meet the Barkers alumnus performed with buddy Machine Gun Kelly.

A month later, the couple announced their engagement. Kardashian shared the news with her Instagram followers, posting two photos of the duo on the beach surrounded by roses. She later showed off her ring in a post shared by Barker’s 16-year-old daughter from Alabama.

The California native shares Alabama and 18-year-old Landon with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, whom he divorced in 2008. Kardashian, for her part, shares sons Mason, 12, and Rayna, 7, and daughter Penelope, 9, with an ex-boyfriend. Scott Disick, whom she dated from time to time from 2006 to 2015.

In the teaser of the upcoming Hulu series The Kardashians, the healthy lifestyle guru she and her fiance are working on together is expanding their family. “Travis and I want a baby,” Kardashian said in a voiceover in the footage released on March 14.

The trailer appeared a month after Us confirmed that the duo is trying to get pregnant. “It wasn’t difficult for both of them because they put their heart on a big family and agreed that there was no point delaying or waiting to get married first,” an insider reported in February, adding that the couple was “trying to get there naturally” but also “looking at IVF.”

Last year, Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that she had frozen her eggs in 2018. “I was really talked into it,” she explained during an appearance in March 2021 on the Ellen DeGeneres show. “I thought: “Okay, whatever, I’ll do it once, since everyone else is doing it.” I could, too.” …I am one of those who thinks, “What is God’s plan? Should I get pregnant myself at 41? Maybe this is God’s plan.” I think so more. I think that’s why I never planned. I live in the Disney world.”