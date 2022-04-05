Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas after the Grammys

According to TMZ, which published the news about the ceremony, the couple is not officially married yet.

The original story is below:

Marital happiness! After a whirlwind romance, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian exchanged vows in Las Vegas early on Monday, April 4, after the 2022 Grammy Awards.

TMZ originally reported on Tuesday, April 5, that the couple presented a marriage certificate to the owner of the chapel in Sin City after Barker spoke at the award ceremony.

“They came on Sunday at 1:45 a.m. We had Elvis Presley. This was the key to the deal. It was an official ceremony,” he told Us. “First they called and said that a celebrity was coming. They made sure we were open and I made them pay online before they came because I didn’t know if it was a scam, so they paid online and came. It takes 30-40 minutes. She got married, danced, threw a bouquet and left.”

The drummer of Blink-182 previously asked a question to the founder of Poosh in October 2021, talking about an elaborate beach setting.

“Travis took forever to clarify the details. Courtney was very surprised by the moment. They’ve both talked about their wedding and engagement before, but Courtney was very surprised.”

Before his grand gesture, the graduate of Meet the Barkers asked for the blessing of his beloved mom, Kris Jenner.

“I’m so excited; he was very nice, he made this [offer] by myself,” Jenner, 65, said on the Ellen DeGeneres show later that month. “Yes, he’s cute and they’re so happy. They can’t wait. …I think the people at the hotel thought they were getting ready for a bachelorette party or something.”

The founder of Safely continued: “Courtney and Travis are really made for each other. They are the sweetest couple, they are so in love, and, you know, they let us know that they are so in love. Constantly.”

“They have been close friends for many years and have been dating for a couple of months,” the source explained at the time. “Travis has been very in love with Courtney for a while now.”

The musician’s relationship with the mother of three children — she shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, with ex Scott Disick — continued to heat up as the couple’s relationship became more serious, as they shared a lot of PDAs, dated each other. families and became even closer to each other.

“They are very much in love and deeply connected as a couple,” a source previously told us in July 2021. “At the moment, their bond is unbreakable.”

While the couple’s wedding was the first time the University of Arizona graduate tied the knot, Barker was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008. Alabama later called the former Dash owner her “stepmom” via Instagram Live earlier this year.

Shortly after the news of the couple’s engagement hit the headlines, Alabama shared behind-the-scenes shots of the celebration via Instagram, including one of Kardashian’s giant diamond rings, writing: “Love you guys.”

As the duo’s relationship continued to heat up, the 46-year-old former pageant queen previously told us she wasn’t “bothered” by their love until her children were excluded from their lives.

“I don’t even find [their actions] even scandalous or anything else,” Moakler said exclusively in May 2021. “For example, if you are in love and want to show it, go for it. I don’t have any feelings for any of them, I’m not jealous of them, I don’t think about them. If they want to run away into the sunset, no matter what, but you know, don’t push my children away at the same time.”

However, when she saw Kravis’ Halloween costume inspired by a “Real Romance” a few weeks after the couple’s engagement, she was puzzled, even noting in an Instagram comment: “It looks like an episode of Punk’d,” referring to the former relationship of the exes due to the 1993 film. .

“What was strange was that they were writing about the movie, which is why Travis and I basically got close. In the movie, I called him Clarence. We named our daughter after a character in the movie “Alabama,” the former Miss New York USA told us earlier in May 2021. — I was walking down the aisle to “You’re So Cool” from “Real Romance”. Our first dance at the wedding was to a love song from “Real Romance”.