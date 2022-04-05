Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and musician Travis Barker said they agree. People reported that the couple got married in Las Vegas at 1:45 a.m. on Monday, a few hours after Barker’s Grammy performance.

Their wedding was held by an Elvis impersonator at the One Love Wedding Chapel. According to the owner, the ceremony lasted about 30 minutes.

According to TMZ, the first to report the news was that the couple had a marriage license, and they presented it to the owner of the chapel. TMZ also reported that the couple plans to hold several ceremonies to celebrate their wedding.

Barker made the offer in October 2020. PEOPLE reported the news about Kardashian and Barker’s relationship in January 2021. The couple had been a “friendship for a long time” until it “became romantic,” people report.

This will be the first marriage for the 42-year-old Kardashian and the third for the 46-year-old Barker. Kardashian has three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.