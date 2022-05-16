Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married at the Santa Barbara Courthouse after a ceremony in Las Vegas

The source tells us exclusively that the couple got married today with a proper marriage certificate, so this is legally valid. The insider adds that the newlyweds “in the near future” will have another wedding ceremony in Italy, and they will invite all their friends and family.

The engaged stars were photographed outside the Santa Barbara courthouse in photos obtained by TMZ. 43-year-old Kardashian was wearing a white mini dress and a veil, and 46-year-old Barker was dressed in a black-on-black suit. They posed by a black convertible with the inscription “Newlyweds” on the back, and the publication reports that they exchanged vows near the courthouse in the city center.

The viewer also noticed Kardashian’s maternal grandmother, Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, watching the lovers take wedding photos.

It won’t be the first time they say, “Yes.” The couple went to the chapel after the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas last month. They had a small wedding ceremony early in the morning on Monday, April 4, at the United Love wedding chapel in Sin City, but later they said that it was illegal because they had not received a marriage license.

“Found it in a film,” the founder of Poosh signed a slideshow on Instagram two days later. “One day in a far, far country (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, the queen and her handsome king ventured into the only open chapel with Elvis and got married (without a license). Practice makes perfect.”

During a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Later that week, the California native reported that she and her lover tried to get a marriage license, but the office was closed, forcing them to agree to a trial run. She also explained that she informed her family through their group text, and Khloe Kardashian tuned in via FaceTime.

“I was sleeping,” Kim Kardashian’s sister said. “She posted it in a group chat, like, ‘Oh, guys, by the way… I got married last night!’ and I woke up and saw a million messages.”

The surprise ceremony took place almost six months after the founder of Barker Wellness Co. proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum on the beach in Santa Barbara.

Barker previously married Shanna Moakler in 2004. The couple, who separated in 2004 and finalized their divorce in 2007, have a son, Landon, 18, and a daughter, Alabama, 16. Barker also has a former stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

Courtney, who has no previous marriages, shares three children with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7.

The couple plans to expand their family. They are documenting their in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey on The Kardashians, a process they take very “seriously,” as a source told us in April.

“Travis fully supports her every step of the way,” the insider noted, adding that the couple were “very close” before Kardashian started treatment. “The trip only confirmed their connection and love for each other.”

Courtney’s new husband got behind the wheel of a black convertible after the ceremony at the courthouse.

Barker was dressed all in black to match their sweet trip, and his fiancee was wearing a white mini dress and a veil for a small ceremony.

A sign on the back of a black Cadillac DeVille let people know that they were officially married.