Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Confirm Las Vegas Wedding Ceremony: “Practice Makes Perfect”

They do— like! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker confirmed on Wednesday, April 6, that they had a wedding ceremony in Las Vegas on Monday, April 4, after their performance at the Grammys.

“I found it in a film,” the 42—year-old Kardashian signed a slideshow on Instagram. “One day in a far, far country (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a little tequila, the queen and her handsome king ventured into the only open chapel with Elvis and got married (without a license). Practice makes perfect.”

The surprise ceremony took place almost six months after the 46-year-old member of Blink-182 proposed to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum on the beach.

“They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot,” a source told Us at the time. “Thanks to their children’s friendship, Courtney and Travis spent a lot of time together.”

The Poosh creator previously welcomed 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Rain with ex Scott Disick before their split in 2015. The drummer, for his part, shares 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

In addition to bonding with each other’s children over the years, from skiing to trips to Disneyland, Hulu personalities now want a child of their own.

“They will have a baby, without any doubt, the only question is when and how,” an insider told us in February. “Ideally, Courtney would like a natural birth. She is sure that this will not be a problem, because she has always been lucky to get pregnant naturally, and she has taken great care of herself physically. …Of course, she and Travis want their own child to appear in the frame, and if she can’t conceive a child, they will consider other alternatives.”

A source noted at the time that expanding their family was an “easy thing” for the couple, explaining, “They put their heart on a big family and agreed that there was no point delaying or waiting to get married first.”

The following month, the Los Angeles native revealed in the Kardashian trailer that she wants to conceive a child with the Grammy nominee. The duo attended a doctor’s appointment in the clip.

Kardashian has been openly talking about her egg freezing journey since 2018, saying she was “talked into” the process.

“I thought: “Okay, whatever, I’ll do it once, since everyone else is doing it.” I could, too,” the University of Arizona graduate said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres show in March 2021. “I am the one who thinks, ‘What is God’s plan? Should I get pregnant myself at 41? Maybe this is God’s plan.” I think so more. I think that’s why I never planned. I live in the Disney world.”