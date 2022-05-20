Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are getting married again in Italy this weekend: who’s at the event?

Charm for the third time? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker will get married again in Italy.

The duo kept their first two ceremonies to themselves, but this time they plan to involve the whole team.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner will be there, as well as their mom Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. An insider confirms that their children will be there too.

The founder of Poosh shares 12-year-old Mason, 9-year-old Penelope and 7-year-old Rain with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares 18-year-old Landon and 16-year-old Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also the stepfather of 23-year-old Atiana, whom 47-year-old Moakler shares with former Oscar De La Hoya.

Courtney and the founder of Famous Stars and Straps, who got engaged in October 2021, held their first ceremony in April after the Grammy Awards. The duo exchanged vows in a Las Vegas wedding chapel with Elvis Presley as the performer, but they later confirmed that they did not have a marriage license.

“There was no way to get a marriage license at that hour,” Courtney explained during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! days after the ceremony. “We asked probably five times. “What should we do to make this happen?” It was 2 o’clock in the morning. and they’re like, “It opens at 8 o’clock.”

The couple made it legal earlier this week when they tied the knot during a ceremony at the courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, on Sunday, May 15. At the time, we confirmed that the couple planned to have another wedding “in the near future”, which their friends and family would attend.

For their wedding in court, Courtney wore a Dolce & Gabbana mini dress and a veil, while Barker wore a black suit. Later, the healthy lifestyle guru shared pictures from the event on Instagram, adding the caption: “Until death do us part.” In one photo, a couple kissed in a vintage Cadillac with a “Newlyweds” sign hanging from the back.

“KRAVIS FOREVER,” 41—year-old Kim wrote in a comment to the post, adding a smiley face with an infinity symbol. 37-year-old Chloe posted photos in her Instagram stories with the message “Congratulations.”

Although the couple has been officially married for only a few days, Courtney said in April that she did not consider their first wedding “fictitious”, despite the fact that technically it was not official. “We did it anyway,” she told Jimmy Kimmel. “It’s what’s in the heart.”