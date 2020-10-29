Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick back?

They assure that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick returned and these photographs on their social networks prove it.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick managed to cause an uproar among their Instagram followers and several netizens by sharing a series of photos together, which has generated a wave of rumors about their reconciliation.

Recall that not long ago both celebrities returned to singleness, after the socialite announced their separation from Younes Bend Jima, and Disick from Sofia Richie. So the idea of ​​their reconciliation doesn’t sound so far-fetched.

It is worth mentioning that this strong rumor about her ‘return’ came from a series of photographs, which both Kourteney Kardashian and Scott Disick shared on their official Instagram accounts.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are back?

In these images we were able to observe various moments of the couple, including a bike ride together and a romantic sunset by the sea. Activities that any loving couple would do.

As expected, it did not take long for these photographs of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick together to generate all kinds of reactions and comments among their fans, who have indicated that they have always formed a “beautiful couple”.

Romance or friendship?

It should be noted that so far neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship, however their photos together speak for themselves and there is no doubt that they are enjoying romantic moments.

Recall that a few days ago, Kourtney Kardashian was among the most controversial headlines of Somagnews when it was revealed that he brings a strong lawsuit with Corey Gamble, his mother Kris Jenner’s boyfriend.

