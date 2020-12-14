Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are very complicit

Kourtney Kardashian has unveiled several photos of her and her little sister Kendall Jenner at the rink! Adorable photos!

Warning the eyes ! Kourtney Kardashian has just posted no less than three photos with her little sister Kendall Jenner! Indeed, the two young women were posing at the ice rink!

It’s no secret that the women of the Kardashian clan are very close friends! So, a few hours ago, Kourtney Kardashian posted several pictures of herself and her sister Kourtney at the rink!

Natural photos in which we could see the mother and the top model pose with a big smile! Pictures that Internet users have loved!

Indeed, the post of the beautiful Kourtney Kardashian already has more than 1.5 million likes in just 24 hours, a real record for the quadra!

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, INTERNET USERS VALIDATE HER PHOTOS AT THE RINK

Like each of the posts of the beautiful Kourtney Kardashian on the Web, Internet users have reacted en masse to her last publication! Indeed, the comments already number in the hundreds!

“Too beautiful Kourtney and Kendall, my two family favorites together!” “” The most beautiful of the whole clan together! You are the most natural and the most beautiful! ”

Or, “Too beautiful in your winter outfits!” Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are so adorable and complicit in this pic! “I love it, you are very lucky to be able to go to the ice rink!” You can read on the social network of the beautiful brunette!

Comments all more adorable than the others which will therefore please the two sisters! So we let you in turn admire the three pictures in question below!



