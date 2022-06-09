Kourtney Kardashian already has the same complaints about the Kardashians as on E! Show

Along with the fact that Kourtney Kardashian once had Twilight-style fangs, she has something else in common with Robert Pattinson. Namely, the 43-year-old mother of three children, as you know, never really liked the megaproject that brought her fame, which in her case was to keep up with the Kardashians. The reality TV star even said during their family’s conversations in the finale that filming for her was a “love-hate relationship.” And she apparently already has complaints about their new show for Hulu subscribers The Kardashians, similar to the ones she voiced on their former E! show.

Kourtney Kardashian’s criticism of KUWTK

First, let’s go back to the oldest chestnut tree. For many years, in The Kardashian Family, Kourtney Kardashian was portrayed as a listless, irritated character like Daria, who simply did not like the shooting. Her dissonance with the show apparently reached its limit in season 18 when she and Kim Kardashian got into a physical fight on camera. The older sister then quit for a while, citing privacy concerns and saying KUWTK was promoting a “toxic environment” for her mental health. However, before the premiere of The Kardashians, she explained to Bustle that it was actually her edit on E! which created friction. She said,

Filming our show eventually became a really toxic environment for me. I will fight with my sisters. There was just a lot going on. And even for me personally, I wasn’t in the happiest place. I felt almost like a character. This is Courtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing at lunch, we’ll stop laughing and use only the annoying comment she said.

Kourtney Kardashian eventually returned to the fold, but at that moment her appearance was at her discretion. In the latest season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, fans saw her family insist that she and Scott Disick get back together for the last time. Obviously, this didn’t happen, given that Courtney later started dating (and subsequently married) Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. However, the drama with the father of her children apparently plays on her new complaints directed at the Kardashian family.

Kourtney Kardashian is unhappy with Hulu Edit

On the June 8 episode of The Kardashians, it was said that the creator of Poosh is already concerned about what’s going on behind the scenes. During lunch, she shared with a friend that after the editors of her engagement to Travis Barker returned, she did not like how the narrative revolves around the feelings of her ex Scott Disick about this. Kardashian stated:

We like movies and we have a great time, and then we watched the editing and were so annoyed because they kind of twist us into this drama. . . . Especially when I saw the engagement episode, the editors or someone else took it like, “Let’s take Courtney.” She has been chosen for the role of drama.”

In her opinion, the editing allowed an “old narrative” that “doesn’t really exist.” Kardashian added that the engagement episode was supposed to “expand the possibilities” of how she left behind a toxic relationship and now has a “fabulous love story.”

Kourtney Kardashian noted that all family members are executive producers of the show and therefore can take notes about what is being filmed. But it wasn’t clear if her complaints later influenced the storyline change, or if what we eventually saw was the same as what she was complaining about. They definitely didn’t move the discussion about Disick that night (which Kendall Jenner caught off guard) to the next episode, as she had hoped. However, the show did have a few confessions reflecting the “expanding” atmosphere Courtney was talking about, even with Disick’s constant presence and point of view.

At the very least, this is a promising sign that Kourtney Kardashian can break the fourth wall and actually talk more about the production side of things on camera now, if that really was the main problem in this case. Let’s hope that the complexity of the storyline of Scott Disick, who is married to her, so to speak, will not force her to give up filming again.

Tune in to the new episodes of The Kardashians, which air on Thursdays on Hulu!