Kourtney Kardashian admits to being a fan of Miley Cyrus!

In Story of her Instagram account, the beautiful Kourtney Kardashian poses with a song by Miley Cyrus in the background!

Kourtney Kardashian is a big hit on social media. The star has just shown her musical preferences.

Kourtney Kardashian first rose to prominence on the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” show a few years ago. The young woman then distanced herself from the TV show. Her sisters then chose to end it a few months ago.

So a page has turned for the beauty, but she doesn’t seem to regret it. Indeed, she prefers to take care of her brands and very often highlights them on the web. Then, it also happens to him to make some collaborations with her sisters.

At the same time, Kourtney Kardashian does not hesitate to cover her fans with numerous posts on social media. It must be said that there are no less than 100 million subscribers on Instagram, to follow her adventures. She thus emerges as one of the most influential bloggers in the world!

The pretty 41-year-old brunette has just done it again with a brand new story where she admits to being a fan of a very famous singer …

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN LOVES MILEY CYRUS!

A few weeks ago, Kourtney Kardashian posted a screenshot of the Spotify platform with music playing from Disney Rapunzel. It was called “When Will My Life Being” by Mandy Moore. In caption, the latter wrote: “my alarm clock song”, in other words “my alarm clock” in French.

However, Kourtney Kardashian’s musical culture is by no means limited to this Disney music. Indeed, the young woman is also an indisputable fan of… Miley Cyrus!

So, the young woman has just published a new Instagram Story on which she sticks her tongue out, with one of her songs in the background (for the rebellious side!). Of course, she does not forget to identify the singer!

So a new opportunity to learn about the pretty Kourtney Kardashian!



