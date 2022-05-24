Kourtney Kardashian added Travis Barker’s last name on social media after the wedding in Italy

The bride is officially married! Kourtney Kardashian took Travis Barker’s last name on Instagram.

After the wedding of 43-year-old Kardashian on Sunday, May 22, with 46-year-old Barker, the “He’s All This” actress changed her social media account to reflect her new status. “Kourtney Kardashian Barker,” the username now reads.

The couple exchanged vows in front of their closest friends and family just a week after their intimate wedding in a California court. The couple also held a small informal ceremony in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammy Awards in April.

The founder of Poosh and a native of California landed on Friday, May 20. We have confirmed that Courtney has three children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Rain, 7, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, as well as the rock star’s children — a son. Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 16, and stepdaughter Atiana, 23, also attended along with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Courtney confirmed the news via Instagram, captioning a slideshow of carousel photos “Happily Ever After.” She later posted a second batch of photos from the ceremony with the caption “Mr. and Mrs. Barker. In the photos, Courtney and the drummer are dressed in Dolce & Gabbana outfits, exchanging vows and kissing at the altar.

“I feel like I’m living in a fairy tale,” the reality star said of the Kardashians last month. “I couldn’t have dreamed of something more perfect. I’ve never in my whole life dreamed of getting married before Travis and before this relationship.”

The daughter of Barker from Alabama shared footage from the reception via her Instagram story, giving fans an idea of how her mixed-race family celebrated the special occasion. A source told Us that the post-wedding party ended only “after 3 a.m.”.

“The whole Barker family and the Kardashian family danced together when DJ Cassidy played “All the Small Things” [Blink-182],” an insider told us, adding that 66—year-old Chris “acted as the host of the evening” and “represented and welcomed everyone” at the reception.

Along with the Kardashian clan, the newlyweds celebrated with a stellar group of guests, including Machine Gun Kelly, his fiancee Megan Fox, Kendall’s boyfriend Devin Booker and fellow drummer Mark Hoppus.