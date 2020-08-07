Kospet Raptor announced: “born for extreme sports”

Manufacturer Kospet introduced the world to its new generation of resistant and durable smartwatches for all types of sports. The Kospet Raptor arrives on the market equipped with reinforced body, certifications for protection against water and dust, large screen and sporty design at an extremely low price.

Betting on a battery that stands out for its long use in stand-by (that is, when the device is on standby) of up to 30 days with Bluetooth turned off, the company claims that the Raptor reaches up to 10 days of extensive use with Bluetooth on and 20 hours in Sports Mode with physical activity tracking always on.

The accessory arrives on the market with a waterproof and dust resistant body thanks to the IP68 certification, in addition to being resistant to temperatures up to -40 ºC for up to 48 hours or high temperatures up to 55 ºC thanks to the military certification.

The screen is 1.3 inch TFT LCD technology and 320 x 320 pixel resolution. The company uses its own interface and operating system that is compatible with iPhones that have iOS 9 or later and also with Android smartphones with a version higher than 5.1.

Although it is not recommended for anyone who wants a minimalist and simple watch due to its very flashy and characteristic design, the Kospet Raptor offers a 13.3 mm thick body, something considered even great for watches of this type.

The model is now available on the international market for the suggested price of $ 37.99.



