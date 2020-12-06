Kosmokrats, analysis. The stars will have to wait

Piloting drones to assemble space station modules can be a very frustrating job. The puzzle genre is often subject to various biases.

Often reviled as games with no depth beyond the puzzles themselves, we have lofty titles that have shown that it is possible to challenge our minds while offering us an engaging story and immersion. Portal is a benchmark that integrates puzzle solving into an exciting narrative, and is therefore used as an example in many videogame design schools. For its part, Professor Layton’s saga takes us on an educational detective adventure with riddles for all audiences: adults, children, expert gamers and lay people in the field. Today at MeriStation we analyze Kosmokrats, a title for Windows PC that aims to strike a good balance between narrative, setting and ingenious gameplay, but disappointing in this last part.

Pure immersion in the Soviet space race

The Polish studio Pixel Delusion makes its debut with a work that, as one would expect from an indie, bets on its own personality and an originality in its design that stands out above the limitations of its budget. Kosmokrats is immersive from the first minute, with a sober audiovisual section that has every intention of setting us in the space race of the USSR during the Cold War. Cartoon characters whose split heads evoke the Canadians of South Park, typeface that imitates Soviet posters, a discreet soundtrack with slight distortions that makes us think of an aged record. And, above all, vintage technology that transcends the cosmetic section and moves to the game interface and gameplay, as we will see later. Its perfect Castilian localization shows a setting that is cared for down to the smallest detail. The finishing touch of this work is a keen sense of humor behind which lies a tragic story accompanied by acid political-social criticism. Thus, Soviet communism is presented to us from a satire that ridicules its errors and fondly contemplates its contributions to astronomy.

In Kosmokrats, we play a potato peeler accustomed to the continuous scorn of his superiors and who one day an unexpected job change falls into his lap: we will be the pilot of a drone dedicated to assembling the modules of the space station. Thus, our working day will consist of sitting in front of the monitor and from there controlling the assembly robot and placing the pieces correctly, a task in which all the gameplay is concentrated.

Routine and surprises of a drone pilot

With the arrows or the WASD + Intro we control the drone through space, and we will push the pieces until the inertia brings them together. Added to this are complications, such as connectors that can only be attached to those of their color, a magnet with a limited battery and the time limit for the mission, since if we exceed it we will start to go out of orbit and we will lose the game. Thus, each phase will last a maximum of about 5 minutes, so the succession between puzzles and narrative sequences will take place in a very dynamic way. It is also worth highlighting the transitions between mission and mission, where not only will the cinematics take place: in our workplace, we are the ones who decide when to start the mission. Whether we want to spend 10 minutes looking out the window or playing a computer game —and we emphasize the joke of playing a game within a game—, until we press “start mission”, we will not continue with our journey.

In addition, in each phase we will have a series of conditions that will give each mission freshness. Assemble the puzzle while avoiding the cosmonauts, assemble the module and kidnap an engineer, try not to damage the potato reserves, etc. The additional conditions to each mission will not only serve as an incentive for an extra score, but will also form part of a very interesting decision system that, instead of choosing dialogues, will be given in our commitment to work and excellence in our fulfillment. of homework.



