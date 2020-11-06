Koreans claim RM got more handsome after this video

Koreans claim that BTS’s RM has become even more attractive after seeing this video of him backstage.

A clip of RM of BTS walking backstage at the 2018 Soribada Best K-Music Awards has surprised Koreans at how handsome and idol he really is.

An online community post exclaimed that RM’s aura surprised the original poster, because they never considered RM a visual member, but the clip made them change their minds!

BTS’s RM More handsome?

This was taken backstage from Soribada … I never thought of anything about the images of him, but I was surprised when I saw that clip … Seriously, he is definitely handsome. He’s definitely a celebrity … his aura.

While it is well known that RM has a strong stage presence, some Korean netizens were also surprised by his aura off stage.

Comments from fans -ARMY- on social networks:

“I have to give it to his physique, I bet he’s handsome in real life.”

“No, but I’ve never thought of him before, but recently, do I find him handsome? I’m not kidding.”

“Every day I think I will stop liking him because he looks a little strange, but every day I love him more.”

“My mother saw Bangtan and the first thing she said was that Namjoon is the most handsome.”

“Honestly, I think he’s really handsome these days. But in the old videos he looked a little strange and not that attractive.”



