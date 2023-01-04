After the announcement of the upcoming debut of the new female group YG Entertainment BABYMONSTER, fans want to know who will become the “younger sisters” of BLACKPINK.

This made Korean netizens look back at the stormy debut of BLACKPINK. Judging by the first teaser photos of the band, Kpop fans were intrigued by the young women.

In a popular online community, a network user created a post that attracted a lot of attention, in which he told about the first impressions of the participants and who made the biggest impression on him:

“I can’t forget how shocked I was when I first saw Lisa. »

The post attracted the attention of netizens who expressed their opinion on this. Some of the most liked comments include:

“Jisoo”

“Jisoo and Jennie”

“I fell in love after hearing Rose’s voice”

“Jennie”

“I vote for Jennie”

“I was only impressed by Rose’s voice”

“I think Jisoo made a strong impression on me in their teaser photo because she looked like Tang Wei”

“Jennie. She was so pretty in the video for “Playing with Fire.” ”

I really liked Rose’s voice.”

“Lisa was great in “Whistle.”

“I was surprised by Jisu because she had looks that I didn’t expect from YG”

“Lisa was really unforgettable”

“Lisa has been so beautiful since her debut. ”

And you, which of the BLACKPINK members made the biggest impression on you when they debuted?