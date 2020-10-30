Korean Music Ride at Festival 2020

Korea Music Drive In Festival is preparing to gift fans a concert they will not be able to forget.

K-pop artists have been forced to connect via the internet due to the outbreak of the pandemic, however they will have the opportunity to meet fans at a drive-in concert, the 2020 Korea Music Festival, scheduled for the end of March. this month.

The Korea Management Federation (KMF) said on August 10 that it had received the green light to hold drive-in concerts in Incheon, a port city west of Seoul, from October 31 to November 1.

The two-day event, which will take place at the metropolitan city’s International Passenger Terminal, is the fourth annual Korea Music Festival.

“In accordance with the government’s guidelines on social distancing, we decided to organize open-air concerts,” an official who was preparing for the event told the Korea News Plus media outlet, reported by La Verdad Noticias today.

Korean Music Drive-In Festival 2020 (KMDF 2020) is Coming To You Through RCTI+! Get the ticket now for IDR 20,000/day and IDR 30,000/2 days. https://t.co/3E6XboRZ20 #KoreanUpdates VF pic.twitter.com/3gyJRWFMNY — KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) October 25, 2020

“It would be a new platform where K-pop stars and fans can interact in the era of the new coronavirus. A group of superstars will participate in the concerts to attract the attention of the whole world. ”

Not only idol groups, but also soloists and even trotting singers will join the performances, which will be broadcast live for international K-pop music fans, the official said. The KMF expects more than 2,000 cars a day to be accepted at the concert.

KMF is the association representing a total of 165 Korean-based management companies, including big players like SM, YG, JYP, and Big Hit.

List of artists of the first day

ATEEZ

NCT U

ALEXA

STAR

AB6IX

THE BOYZ

LOVELYZ

MOMOLAND

PENTAGON

CIX

(G) I-DLE

KIM JAE-HWAN

WJSN

CRAVITY

CLC

GOLDEN CHILD

CHERRY BULLET

ROCKET PUNCH

DRIVE

GIANT ROSE

DREAM CATCHER

FIRM

DKB

BOY

3YE

WITHOUT BRAIN

ADOY

LEENALCHI

PARK MOON-CHI

GALAXY EXPRESS

CHIYOONHAE

ROUND 30

Selection of artists of the second day

DJ DOC

BAEK JI-YOUNG

JUNGYUP

THE ONE

PARK KI-YOUNG

PARK JAE-JUNG

GAHO

HONG JIN-YOUNG

JIN SUNG

KIM SOO-CHAN

PARK SEO-JIN

KIM NA-HEE

HYNN

Ticket sales details

There are 6 hours of event (red carpet and performances) on November 1, 2020, 6 hours of show (red carpet and performances) Live content includes 90 minutes of red carpet and more than 3 hours of show. More than 4 hours and 30 minutes every day.

Quality: 720p 25 euros per day / 40 euros package

Quality: 1080p 30 euros per day / 50 euros package

Availability of the event Korea Music Drive In Festival 2020

The event will begin on Saturday, October 31 at 3 p.m. KST or 7 a.m. UTC / GMT (UK / London time). It will be accessible through the Overlook-Events platform and will only be available in these territories: United States, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia (except Japan, Korea, China) and Russian countries.

The KMDF 2020 is produced and presented by the Korea Management Federation. Live stream provided and hosted by Torpedo by Overlook Events.



