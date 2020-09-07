Korean men reveal male celebrities with the best visuals

Korean men gave their assertion on which male big names have “ideal visuals”.

As of late, ‘Male Grooming Trend Report’ in Korea uncovered that men between the ages 20 and 39 took an interest in a 4-year survey in which they gave the names of their top choice ‘male superstar visuals’. From 2017 to 2019, 500 men were chosen to address the inquiry once consistently in January. During the current year, 250 additional men were added to the rundown, bringing about 700 answers in the survey.

The top visuals as indicated by the men were:

2017 – Jung Woo Sung, Park Bo Gum, Song Joong Ki

2018 – Jung Woo Sung (69 votes), Won Bin (49 votes), Gong Yoo (35 votes), et al (counting Park Bo Gum, Song Joong Ki, Kang Dong Won, Jo In Sung, and then some)

2019 – Jung Woo Sung (56 votes), Won Bin (51 votes), Hyun Bin (49 votes), et al (counting Park Bo Gum, Jang Dong Gun, Song Joong Ki, and then some)

2020 – Hyun Bin (107 votes), Jung Woo Sung (81 votes), Won Bin (55 votes), et al (counting Park Bo Gum, Jang Dong Gun, Gong Yoo, Park Seo Joon, Jung Hae In, and then some)

Netizens calculated that the impact of K-dramatizations of that year and other social elements add to the men’s choices. Moreover, numerous ladies netizens were happy to see the increases of new names this year, for example, Park Seo Joon and Jung Hae In.

Different remarks include:

“Where is Seo Kang Joon?”

“Hyun Bin is the best…”

“Hyun Bin and Park Bo Gum!”

“Hyun Bin is an untouched fave”

“Won Bin is AGE-less”

“Can’t beat Kang Dong Won”



